Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Syria/UN: UN Security Council must extend cross-border aid mechanism to avert a humanitarian catastrophe

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Ahead of a vote at the United Nations Security Council today on whether to extend a cross-border mechanism that has allowed the UN to deliver lifesaving aid across the Turkish-Syrian border into north-west Syria, Aya Majzoub, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, said: “As the Syrian government continues to […] The post Syria/UN: UN Security Council must extend cross-border aid mechanism to avert a humanitarian catastrophe appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ North America: Refugee and migrant rights must be top priority of ‘Three Amigos’ summit
~ Tanzania Ends Ban on Political Rallies
~ What's a 'gig' job? How it's legally defined affects workers' rights and protections
~ Israel's new hard-line government has made headlines – the bigger demographic changes that caused it, not so much
~ How cancer cells move and metastasize is influenced by the fluids surrounding them – understanding how tumors migrate can help stop their spread
~ Russia's war in Ukraine threatens students daily and forces teachers to improvise
~ The South African government has been buying farmland for black farmers. It's not gone well
~ How to unlock your creativity – even if you see yourself as a conventional thinker
~ Why Ghana relies heavily on used cars
~ Kids and money: five ways to start the conversation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter