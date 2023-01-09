Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Discussions about antisemitism need to include gender and sexuality

By Mie Astrup Jensen, PhD Candidate in Gender & Sexuality Studies and Hebrew & Jewish Studies, UCL
Share this article
The last few years have been a time of increased antisemitism in Europe. In a 2018 study of 16,395 people, the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) found that 85% of participants considered antisemitism to be a “very big” or “fairly big” problem in their country.

The Community Security Trust, a charity that protects UK Jews from antisemitism, logged 2,255 reported incidents of antisemitism in 2021. This was a record high for a single year, and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ North America: Refugee and migrant rights must be top priority of ‘Three Amigos’ summit
~ Tanzania Ends Ban on Political Rallies
~ What's a 'gig' job? How it's legally defined affects workers' rights and protections
~ Israel's new hard-line government has made headlines – the bigger demographic changes that caused it, not so much
~ How cancer cells move and metastasize is influenced by the fluids surrounding them – understanding how tumors migrate can help stop their spread
~ Russia's war in Ukraine threatens students daily and forces teachers to improvise
~ The South African government has been buying farmland for black farmers. It's not gone well
~ How to unlock your creativity – even if you see yourself as a conventional thinker
~ Why Ghana relies heavily on used cars
~ Kids and money: five ways to start the conversation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter