Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam war: how US involvement has influenced foreign policy decisions over 50 years

By Mara Oliva, Associate Professor of History, University of Reading
Share this article
2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the US withdrawal from Vietnam and the war still casts long shadows over American life.

The cost in lives was enormous. Over almost 20 years, more than 2.7 million Americans served in uniform in the conflict, and around 58,318 lost their lives. Estimates of Vietnamese deaths are more than


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ North America: Refugee and migrant rights must be top priority of ‘Three Amigos’ summit
~ Tanzania Ends Ban on Political Rallies
~ What's a 'gig' job? How it's legally defined affects workers' rights and protections
~ Israel's new hard-line government has made headlines – the bigger demographic changes that caused it, not so much
~ How cancer cells move and metastasize is influenced by the fluids surrounding them – understanding how tumors migrate can help stop their spread
~ Russia's war in Ukraine threatens students daily and forces teachers to improvise
~ The South African government has been buying farmland for black farmers. It's not gone well
~ How to unlock your creativity – even if you see yourself as a conventional thinker
~ Why Ghana relies heavily on used cars
~ Kids and money: five ways to start the conversation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter