Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI might be seemingly everywhere, but there are still plenty of things it can't do – for now

By Marcel Scharth, Lecturer in Business Analytics, University of Sydney
From ChatGPT to Lensa, it feels like AI is here to take over. But despite some impressive results, such systems still have plenty of limitations.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
