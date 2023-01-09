Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Democracy under attack in Brazil: 5 questions about the storming of Congress and the role of the military

By Rafael R. Ioris, Professor of Modern Latin America History, University of Denver
Share this article
The sacking of key democratic institutions in Brasilia has parallels with the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol but was different in one key way: the position of the military.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Chubb review of Australia's carbon credit scheme falls short – and problems will continue to fester
~ Antipsychotic withdrawal – an unrecognised and misdiagnosed problem
~ How faith can inspire environmental action
~ Why we should all learn to love stinging nettles
~ EU: Pass Directive to Protect Workers’ Rights
~ Is Trinidad & Tobago Carnival's ‘Fantastic Friday’ big enough for two major soca events?
~ Brazil: Amnesty International condemns the attacks and invasion of public buildings in Brasilia by extremist groups
~ AI might be seemingly everywhere, but there are still plenty of things it can't do – for now
~ Mad world: global flashpoints to watch in 2023 in the era of 'polycrisis'
~ Help! My kid won't read chapter books. What do I do?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter