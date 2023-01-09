Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

EU: Pass Directive to Protect Workers’ Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An Uber Eats delivery rider waits for orders in Toulouse, France on February 25, 2021. © 2021 Alain Pitton/NurPhoto via AP (Brussels) – The European Union should pass legislation that will bolster wage and labor protections for ride-share drivers, delivery riders, and other people working for digital labor platforms, Human Rights Watch said today. In December 2022, the European Parliament’s Employment Committee adopted amendments to the Platform Work Directive that represent the EU’s best effort yet to curb employment misclassification in the sector and develop world-leading…


