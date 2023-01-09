Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is Trinidad & Tobago Carnival's ‘Fantastic Friday’ big enough for two major soca events?

By Janine Mendes-Franco
Share this article
Performer Machel Montano has announced the staging of a concert on Carnival Friday 2023, clashing with the International Soca Monarch event traditionally held on the same day. Soca fans weigh in.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Chubb review of Australia's carbon credit scheme falls short – and problems will continue to fester
~ Antipsychotic withdrawal – an unrecognised and misdiagnosed problem
~ How faith can inspire environmental action
~ Why we should all learn to love stinging nettles
~ EU: Pass Directive to Protect Workers’ Rights
~ Brazil: Amnesty International condemns the attacks and invasion of public buildings in Brasilia by extremist groups
~ AI might be seemingly everywhere, but there are still plenty of things it can't do – for now
~ Democracy under attack in Brazil: 5 questions about the storming of Congress and the role of the military
~ Mad world: global flashpoints to watch in 2023 in the era of 'polycrisis'
~ Help! My kid won't read chapter books. What do I do?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter