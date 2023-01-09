Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazil: Amnesty International condemns the attacks and invasion of public buildings in Brasilia by extremist groups

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International calls for the relevant authorities to conduct prompt, impartial and effective investigations so that the acts of this Sunday, 8 January, are appropriately investigated and sanctioned. The attacks and invasion of public buildings, destruction of documents, violations of the security and physical integrity of journalists covering the events and of security forces officers […] The post Brazil: Amnesty International condemns the attacks and invasion of public buildings in Brasilia by extremist groups appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
