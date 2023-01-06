Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

4 ways Netanyahu's new far-right government threatens Israeli democracy

By Boaz Atzili, Associate Professor of International Relations, American University School of International Service
Israel’s most far-right and religious ruling coalition, which just assumed power, poses a profound threat to the country’s democratic institutions, from the courts to individual rights.The Conversation


