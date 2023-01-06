Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: why Russian soldiers' mothers aren't demonstrating the strong opposition they have in previous conflicts

By Jennifer Mathers, Senior Lecturer in International Politics, Aberystwyth University
Natasha Danilova, Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, University of Aberdeen
Ukraine’s military launched a devastating strike on New Year’s Day hitting a building housing recently mobilised Russian soldiers in the occupied region of Donetsk.

Russia’s official response has been surprising. The ministry of defence took the unusual step of swiftly announcing the deaths of 63 (later revised to 89) soldiers – the largest number of casualties so far acknowledged in any incident…The Conversation


© The Conversation
