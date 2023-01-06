Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How philosophy can help mothers avoid judgment, guilt and shame

By Fiona Woollard, Professor of Philosophy, University of Southampton
Share this article
Parenting is tough: the lack of sleep, the baby that cries for hours for no reason, the toddler that has a tantrum for all too many reasons. But being a mother is often especially hard.

This isn’t just because mothers often do the lion’s share of hands-on child raising. It is because motherhood can come with an additional layer of judgment, guilt and shame.

The way people tend to think about motherhood can lead to intense pressure on mothers.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ China's COVID situation is dire – but it shouldn't pose a big risk to other countries
~ Deforestation: proposed EU import ban may fail to protect tropical rainforests and farmers – here's how it should work
~ What if the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol had succeeded? A graphic novel is uniquely placed to answer
~ New year resolutions: why your brain isn't wired to stick to them – and what to do instead
~ Netflix's The Pale Blue Eye uses a fictional whodunnit to explore the origins of Edgar Allan Poe
~ Global economy 2023: why there will still be plenty of pressure on food prices in the year ahead
~ What is Pentecostal Christianity?
~ Richard Avedon, Truman Capote and the brutality of photography
~ Alcohol use is widely accepted in the US, but even moderate consumption is associated with many harmful effects
~ Visualizing the inside of cells at previously impossible resolutions provides vivid insights into how they work
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter