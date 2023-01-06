Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How California could save up its rain to ease future droughts — instead of watching epic atmospheric river rainfall drain into the Pacific

By Andrew Fisher, Professor of Earth Science, University of California, Santa Cruz
California has seen so much rain over the past few weeks that farm fields are inundated and normally dry creeks and drainage ditches have become torrents of water racing toward the ocean. Yet, most of the state remains in severe drought.

All that runoff in the middle of a drought begs the question — why can’t more rainwater be collected and stored for the long, dry…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
