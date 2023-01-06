Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Hockney's iPad paintings illuminate his enriching way of seeing the everyday

By Martin Kemp, Emeritus Professor of the History of Art, University of Oxford
Share this article
How the artist found endless variety in the daily view from his bed, cycling through the seasons with kaleidoscopes of light, colour, texture, form and space.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ COVID: unvaccinated people may be seen as 'free riders' and face discrimination
~ The amazing system plants use to shape their roots and why it could help protect crops from climate change
~ Extinction Rebellion says 'we quit' – why radical eco-activism has a short shelf life
~ Where is the next COVID variant, pi? A virologist explains why omicron is continuing to dominate
~ The film ‘Burning Days’ is a grim reflection of Turkey's current political situation
~ Biden Expands Trump-era Border Restrictions Once Again
~ Green jobs are booming, but too few employees have sustainability skills to fill them – here are 4 ways to close the gap
~ Rishi Sunak is right about a lack of maths skills in England: here's how plans to extend teaching could work
~ DNA reveals large migration into Scandinavia during the Viking age
~ Insects and spiders make up more than half NZ's animal biodiversity – time to celebrate these spineless creatures
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter