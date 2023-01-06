Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The amazing system plants use to shape their roots and why it could help protect crops from climate change

By Malcolm Bennett, Professor of Plant Sciences, University of Nottingham
Poonam Mehra, Postdoctoral fellow in Biosciences, University of Nottingham
Plants have colonised the vast majority of the Earth’s surface. So what is the key to their success?

People often think of plants as simple, senseless life forms. They may live rooted in one place, but the more scientists learn about plants, the more complex and responsive we realise they are. They are excellent at adapting to local conditions. Plants are specialists,…The Conversation


