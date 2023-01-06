Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Extinction Rebellion says 'we quit' – why radical eco-activism has a short shelf life

By Marc Hudson, Research Fellow in Industrial Decarbonisation Policy, University of Sussex
Share this article
The protest group Extinction Rebellion (XR) has released a statement with the clickbait headline “We Quit”. Dashing the hopes of climate denialists everywhere, the group is not shutting up shop (yet), it is merely changing tactics. XR is keeping its options open, saying there is “a controversial resolution to temporarily shift away from public disruption as a primary tactic”.

The statement comes at a time when activists from affiliated groups Insulate Britain and Just Stop Oil are still


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ COVID: unvaccinated people may be seen as 'free riders' and face discrimination
~ How Hockney's iPad paintings illuminate his enriching way of seeing the everyday
~ The amazing system plants use to shape their roots and why it could help protect crops from climate change
~ Where is the next COVID variant, pi? A virologist explains why omicron is continuing to dominate
~ The film ‘Burning Days’ is a grim reflection of Turkey's current political situation
~ Biden Expands Trump-era Border Restrictions Once Again
~ Green jobs are booming, but too few employees have sustainability skills to fill them – here are 4 ways to close the gap
~ Rishi Sunak is right about a lack of maths skills in England: here's how plans to extend teaching could work
~ DNA reveals large migration into Scandinavia during the Viking age
~ Insects and spiders make up more than half NZ's animal biodiversity – time to celebrate these spineless creatures
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter