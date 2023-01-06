Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The film ‘Burning Days’ is a grim reflection of Turkey's current political situation

By Arzu Geybullayeva
Share this article
Since then the film has collected a number of awards at various film festivals internationally and won stellar reviews but at home, its been subject to criticism.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ COVID: unvaccinated people may be seen as 'free riders' and face discrimination
~ How Hockney's iPad paintings illuminate his enriching way of seeing the everyday
~ The amazing system plants use to shape their roots and why it could help protect crops from climate change
~ Extinction Rebellion says 'we quit' – why radical eco-activism has a short shelf life
~ Where is the next COVID variant, pi? A virologist explains why omicron is continuing to dominate
~ Biden Expands Trump-era Border Restrictions Once Again
~ Green jobs are booming, but too few employees have sustainability skills to fill them – here are 4 ways to close the gap
~ Rishi Sunak is right about a lack of maths skills in England: here's how plans to extend teaching could work
~ DNA reveals large migration into Scandinavia during the Viking age
~ Insects and spiders make up more than half NZ's animal biodiversity – time to celebrate these spineless creatures
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter