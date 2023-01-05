Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Quiet, please: human noise is interfering with the sex lives of grasshoppers

By Vanessa Couldridge, Senior Lecturer, University of the Western Cape
Share this article
Grasshoppers have a bad reputation. They’re not popular with gardeners And locusts, a type of swarming grasshopper, can do huge damage to vegetation and crops when they’re in a feeding frenzy.

But more often than not, grasshoppers have more to fear from humans than the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Worker strikes and union elections surged in 2022 – could it mark a turning point for organized labor?
~ Diversity of US workplaces is growing in terms of race, ethnicity and age – forcing more employers to be flexible
~ Nanomedicines for various diseases are in development – but research facilities produce vastly inconsistent results on how the body will react to them
~ Green jobs are booming, but too few employees have sustainability skills to fill them – here are 4 ways to get training
~ Sports broadcasters have a duty to report injuries responsibly – in the case of NFL's Damar Hamlin, they passed the test
~ Long COVID stemmed from mild cases of COVID-19 in most people, according to a new multicountry study
~ Talking across the political aisle isn't a cure-all - but it does help reduce hostility
~ Not all insurrections are equal -- for enslaved Americans, it was the only option
~ Ukraine schools remain a key battlefront in fight for nation's future
~ Making sweat feel spiritual didn't start with SoulCycle – a religion scholar explains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter