Human Rights Observatory

Global economy 2023: how countries around the world are tackling the cost of living crisis

By Alan Shipman, Senior Lecturer in Economics, The Open University
Aymen Smondel, Maître de conférences en finance, IAE de Nice, IAE Nice - Université Côte d'Azur
Bhima Yudhistira Adhinegara, Direktur, Center of Economic and Law Studies (CELIOS)
John W. Diamond, Director of the Center for Public Finance at the Baker Institute, Rice University
Luis Garvía Vega, Director del Máster Universitario en Gestión de Riesgos Financieros (MUGRF) en ICADE Business School, Universidad Pontificia Comillas
Mohamad Hassan Shahrour, Maître de Conférences en Finance, Université Côte d'Azur, IAE Nice - Université Côte d'Azur
Peter Martin, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Price inflation has hit countries differently, but most central banks and governments are concerned about the rising cost of living in 2023.The Conversation


© The Conversation
