Human Rights Observatory

Yes, intermittent fasting can boost your health, but how and when to restrict food consumption is crucial

By Anouk Charlot, Doctorante, Université de Strasbourg
Joffrey Zoll, MCU-PH en physiologie, faculté de médecine, Université de Strasbourg
On top of kickstarting a new exercise regime, the new year is traditionally a period when many people reconsider their eating habits. In recent years, intermittent fasting has become a popular habit – and has been credited with some health benefits, be it to manage excess weight, chronic illnesses or flagging…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
