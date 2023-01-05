Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
How 'clap for our carers' made some informal caregivers feel undervalued and unseen

By Leighanne Higgins, Lecturer in Marketing, Lancaster University
Killian O'Leary, Lecturer in Consumer Behaviour, Lancaster University
Almost three years into the pandemic, the UK’s 10.6 million informal carers face an uphill struggle. If the cost of living crisis is a concern for everyone, for those providing some level of primary care for a family member or friend it is financially and emotionally crippling. This was most keenly demonstrated by a woman in Tayside, Scotland, facing a £17,000 energy bill to keep her disabled child…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
