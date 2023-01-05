Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How COVID can disturb your sleep and dreams – and what could help

By Jakke Tamminen, Lecturer in Psychology, Royal Holloway University of London
Rebecca Crowley, PhD Candidate, Psychology, Royal Holloway University of London
Share this article
By the end of 2022, more than 650 million COVID infections had been reported to the World Health Organization. With the true number likely much higher, and the tally increasing by hundreds of thousands every week, the scientific community has been focused on understanding the impact of COVID on our physical health, mental health and brain function.

In the early stage of the pandemic, sleep scientists charted the costs and benefits of lockdowns on…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Politicians are getting older – shutting young people out of decision-making around the world
~ Shamanism: what you need to know about the fastest-growing 'religion' in England and Wales
~ PFAS: you can't smell, see or taste these chemicals, but they are everywhere – and they're highly toxic to humans
~ Why happy rather than sad music soothes newborns – new research
~ Indigenous and proud: a Maya-speaker’s reaction to “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
~ Indigenous and proud: a Maya-speaker’s reaction to ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
~ Damar Hamlin injury: Was it commotio cordis? How to prevent a potentially fatal blow to the heart in young athletes
~ US Government Action May Expand Abortion Access
~ Syria: Rights experts call for renewal of cross-border aid resolution
~ How the philosophy of the past can help us imagine the economy of the future
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter