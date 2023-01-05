Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

PFAS: you can't smell, see or taste these chemicals, but they are everywhere – and they're highly toxic to humans

By Patrick Byrne, Reader in Hydrology and Environmental Pollution, Liverpool John Moores University
Share this article
Toxic synthetic chemicals, called PFAS, are a serious threat to humans and wildlife – but many people are unaware of them.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Politicians are getting older – shutting young people out of decision-making around the world
~ Shamanism: what you need to know about the fastest-growing 'religion' in England and Wales
~ How COVID can disturb your sleep and dreams – and what could help
~ Why happy rather than sad music soothes newborns – new research
~ Indigenous and proud: a Maya-speaker’s reaction to “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
~ Indigenous and proud: a Maya-speaker’s reaction to ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
~ Damar Hamlin injury: Was it commotio cordis? How to prevent a potentially fatal blow to the heart in young athletes
~ US Government Action May Expand Abortion Access
~ Syria: Rights experts call for renewal of cross-border aid resolution
~ How the philosophy of the past can help us imagine the economy of the future
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter