Human Rights Observatory

Why happy rather than sad music soothes newborns – new research

By Emese Nagy, Reader of Psychology, University of Dundee
Music is the language of emotions, arousing and regulating our feelings. For example, research has shown that college students listen to music 37% of the time, and it fills them with happiness, elation or nostalgia during 64% of these sessions.

Children might have even greater exposure to music than adults do. Survey data shows that 54% of teachers in South Korea use…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
