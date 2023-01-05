Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indigenous and proud: a Maya-speaker’s reaction to ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

By Teodora C. Hasegan
Share this article
The values that my family fostered in me encouraged me to “Remember who you are, no matter where you want to go,” and the Indigenous communities now know that we can go a long way.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Damar Hamlin injury: Was it commotio cordis? How to prevent a potentially fatal blow to the heart in young athletes
~ US Government Action May Expand Abortion Access
~ Syria: Rights experts call for renewal of cross-border aid resolution
~ How the philosophy of the past can help us imagine the economy of the future
~ How to feed your garden birds if you want to attract and support native species
~ When Nobel met Booker: Dario Fo, Barry Unsworth, and one shambolic Italian summer
~ 5 tips to take the best care of your voice for everyone who sings, from a speech pathologist
~ Should I loosen up on the kids' bedtime these holidays – or stick to the schedule? Tips from a child sleep expert
~ 'Boys will be boys': why consumers don't punish big polluters for greenwashing lies
~ What happens to your body on a long-haul flight?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter