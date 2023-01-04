Damar Hamlin injury: Was it commotio cordis? How to prevent a potentially fatal blow to the heart in young athletes
By Grant James Dickey, PhD Student in Biomedical Engineering, Western University
Haojie Mao, Assistant Professor/Faculty of Engineering/School of Biomedical Engineering/Mechanical and Materials Engineering, Western University
Kewei Bian, PhD Candidate, Department of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, Western University
Sakib Ul Islam, PhD Candidate, Department of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, Western University
Commotio cordis is the result of blunt trauma to the heart, and is one of the leading causes of sudden cardiac death in youth sports. Improvements in protective equipment may help prevent it.
- Wednesday, January 4, 2023