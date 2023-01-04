Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Government Action May Expand Abortion Access

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A patient in a Kansas clinic prepares to take the first of two pills for a medical abortion. © 2022 Charlie Riedel/AP Photo The United States government took an important step to reduce barriers to abortion access this week. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a government agency regulating medicines and other products, stated on January 3 that US retail pharmacies will be allowed to dispense mifepristone, a pill used in medical abortion. Previously, the drug was only offered by certain specialty pharmacies and clinics, limiting access for many people. This is the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Syria: Rights experts call for renewal of cross-border aid resolution
~ How the philosophy of the past can help us imagine the economy of the future
~ How to feed your garden birds if you want to attract and support native species
~ When Nobel met Booker: Dario Fo, Barry Unsworth, and one shambolic Italian summer
~ 5 tips to take the best care of your voice for everyone who sings, from a speech pathologist
~ Should I loosen up on the kids' bedtime these holidays – or stick to the schedule? Tips from a child sleep expert
~ 'Boys will be boys': why consumers don't punish big polluters for greenwashing lies
~ What happens to your body on a long-haul flight?
~ High, Supreme, Federal, Family, County – what do all our different courts actually do?
~ More than 100,000 tourists will head to Antarctica this summer. Should we worry about damage to the ice and its ecosystems?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter