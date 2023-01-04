How the philosophy of the past can help us imagine the economy of the future
By Johannes Steizinger, Associate Professor of Philosophy, McMaster University
Helen McCabe, Assistant Professor in Political Theory, University of Nottingham
Thimo Heisenberg, Assistant Professor of Philosophy, Bryn Mawr College
Psychological and social perspectives on economy that were developed by 19th-century philosophers can help us re-imagine economics with a human face.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, January 4, 2023