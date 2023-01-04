Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

5 tips to take the best care of your voice for everyone who sings, from a speech pathologist

By Sandra Rojas, Speech pathologist, Voice specialist, Researcher, Federation University Australia
Share this article
The care of your singing voice is crucial to maintain a healthy and long-life voice.

Professional singers often have teams of people keeping their voices healthy, and they have received lots of training in how to take care of their voice.

But everyone who sings – from young students to passionate amateurs – should be taking care of their voice.

If you are a singer, here are five crucial tips to prevent vocal problems.

1. Keep hydrated


Hydration is the most important fact to be considered when singing.

When we are dehydrated,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US Government Action May Expand Abortion Access
~ Syria: Rights experts call for renewal of cross-border aid resolution
~ How the philosophy of the past can help us imagine the economy of the future
~ How to feed your garden birds if you want to attract and support native species
~ When Nobel met Booker: Dario Fo, Barry Unsworth, and one shambolic Italian summer
~ Should I loosen up on the kids' bedtime these holidays – or stick to the schedule? Tips from a child sleep expert
~ 'Boys will be boys': why consumers don't punish big polluters for greenwashing lies
~ What happens to your body on a long-haul flight?
~ High, Supreme, Federal, Family, County – what do all our different courts actually do?
~ More than 100,000 tourists will head to Antarctica this summer. Should we worry about damage to the ice and its ecosystems?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter