More than 100,000 tourists will head to Antarctica this summer. Should we worry about damage to the ice and its ecosystems?
By Elizabeth Leane, Professor of English and Associate Dean, Research Performance, University of Tasmania
Anne Hardy, Associate Professor, Tourism and Society, University of Tasmania
Can Seng Ooi, Professor, University of Tasmania
Carolyn Philpott, Senior Lecturer in Musicology, Conservatorium of Music, School of Creative Arts and Media; Adjunct Senior Researcher, Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies, University of Tasmania, University of Tasmania
Hanne E.F. Nielsen, Lecturer, University of Tasmania
Katie Marx, PhD Candidate, Centre for Marine Socioecology, University of Tasmania
More of us than ever want to see the ice continent. But is the environmental awakening many return with worth the emissions and possible environmental damage?
- Wednesday, January 4, 2023