Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

More than 100,000 tourists will head to Antarctica this summer. Should we worry about damage to the ice and its ecosystems?

By Elizabeth Leane, Professor of English and Associate Dean, Research Performance, University of Tasmania
Anne Hardy, Associate Professor, Tourism and Society, University of Tasmania
Can Seng Ooi, Professor, University of Tasmania
Carolyn Philpott, Senior Lecturer in Musicology, Conservatorium of Music, School of Creative Arts and Media; Adjunct Senior Researcher, Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies, University of Tasmania, University of Tasmania
Hanne E.F. Nielsen, Lecturer, University of Tasmania
Katie Marx, PhD Candidate, Centre for Marine Socioecology, University of Tasmania
Share this article
More of us than ever want to see the ice continent. But is the environmental awakening many return with worth the emissions and possible environmental damage?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US Government Action May Expand Abortion Access
~ Syria: Rights experts call for renewal of cross-border aid resolution
~ How the philosophy of the past can help us imagine the economy of the future
~ How to feed your garden birds if you want to attract and support native species
~ When Nobel met Booker: Dario Fo, Barry Unsworth, and one shambolic Italian summer
~ 5 tips to take the best care of your voice for everyone who sings, from a speech pathologist
~ Should I loosen up on the kids' bedtime these holidays – or stick to the schedule? Tips from a child sleep expert
~ 'Boys will be boys': why consumers don't punish big polluters for greenwashing lies
~ What happens to your body on a long-haul flight?
~ High, Supreme, Federal, Family, County – what do all our different courts actually do?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter