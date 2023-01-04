Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Stock exchanges: has Paris really stolen the limelight from the City of London?

By Pierre-Charles Pradier, Maître de conférences en Sciences économiques, LabEx RéFi, Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne
Share this article
Although Paris’s capitalisation overtook London’s in late 2022, the City of London is still Europe’s leading financial centre. Understanding why will require that we look beyond stock indices.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US Government Action May Expand Abortion Access
~ Syria: Rights experts call for renewal of cross-border aid resolution
~ How the philosophy of the past can help us imagine the economy of the future
~ How to feed your garden birds if you want to attract and support native species
~ When Nobel met Booker: Dario Fo, Barry Unsworth, and one shambolic Italian summer
~ 5 tips to take the best care of your voice for everyone who sings, from a speech pathologist
~ Should I loosen up on the kids' bedtime these holidays – or stick to the schedule? Tips from a child sleep expert
~ 'Boys will be boys': why consumers don't punish big polluters for greenwashing lies
~ What happens to your body on a long-haul flight?
~ High, Supreme, Federal, Family, County – what do all our different courts actually do?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter