Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

By helping Rohingya women, Canada can do the right thing and demonstrate global leadership

By Deeplina Banerjee, PhD Candidate, Gender, Sexuality and Women Studies, Western University
Share this article
The UN Security Council recently adopted its first resolution on Myanmar in more than seven decades. The resolution demanded an end to the violence and called on Myamnar’s military junta to release all political prisoners. In 2021, the military seized power in the country in a violent coup that saw thousands killed and jailed.

In 2022, Canada announced its long awaited Indo-Pacific strategy. The strategy focuses on deepening…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US Government Action May Expand Abortion Access
~ Syria: Rights experts call for renewal of cross-border aid resolution
~ How the philosophy of the past can help us imagine the economy of the future
~ How to feed your garden birds if you want to attract and support native species
~ When Nobel met Booker: Dario Fo, Barry Unsworth, and one shambolic Italian summer
~ 5 tips to take the best care of your voice for everyone who sings, from a speech pathologist
~ Should I loosen up on the kids' bedtime these holidays – or stick to the schedule? Tips from a child sleep expert
~ 'Boys will be boys': why consumers don't punish big polluters for greenwashing lies
~ What happens to your body on a long-haul flight?
~ High, Supreme, Federal, Family, County – what do all our different courts actually do?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter