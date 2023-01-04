Putin's plan to stop Ukraine turning to the west has failed -- our survey shows support for Nato is at an all-time high
By Kristin M Bakke, Professor in Political Science and International Relations, UCL
Gerard Toal, Professor of Government and International Affairs, Virginia Tech
John O’Loughlin, Professor of Geography, University of Colorado Boulder
Kit Rickard, Research Associate at UNU-WIDER, UCL
When Vladimir Putin sent his war machine into Ukraine last February, one of the reasons he gave for the invasion was to ensure Ukraine’s neutral status and prevent its government from moving the country further towards the west. Though there is more behind this war, the Russian leader has long expressed concerns about the possibility of Ukraine seeking closer military cooperation with Nato, with an eye to eventually…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, January 4, 2023