Working in isolation can pose mental health challenges – here’s what anyone can learn from how gig workers have adapted
By Brittany Lambert, Assistant Professor of Management and Entrepreneurship, Indiana University
Brianna Barker Caza, Associate Professor of Management, University of North Carolina – Greensboro
Erin Reid, Associate professor, Human Resources & Management, McMaster University
Susan Ashford, Michael and Susan Jandernoa Professor of Management and Organizations, University of Michigan
Gig workers navigate the challenges of solo work by seeking out relationships and cultivating skills to cope with emotional turbulence
- Wednesday, January 4, 2023