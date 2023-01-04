Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Working in isolation can pose mental health challenges – here’s what anyone can learn from how gig workers have adapted

By Brittany Lambert, Assistant Professor of Management and Entrepreneurship, Indiana University
Brianna Barker Caza, Associate Professor of Management, University of North Carolina – Greensboro
Erin Reid, Associate professor, Human Resources & Management, McMaster University
Susan Ashford, Michael and Susan Jandernoa Professor of Management and Organizations, University of Michigan
Gig workers navigate the challenges of solo work by seeking out relationships and cultivating skills to cope with emotional turbulenceThe Conversation


© The Conversation
