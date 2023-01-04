Beyond Section 230: A pair of social media experts describes how to bring transparency and accountability to the industry
By Robert Kozinets, Professor of Journalism, USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism
Jon Pfeiffer, Adjunct Professor of Law, Pepperdine University
A key piece of federal law, Section 230, has been credited with fostering the internet and allowing misinformation and hate speech to flourish. Here’s how it could be reformed.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, January 4, 2023