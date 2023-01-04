Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: At Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo should draw attention to human rights issues

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Responding to Cristiano Ronaldo’s public comments on his decision to sign for Saudi Arabian football club Al-Nassr, Dana Ahmed, Amnesty International’s Middle East researcher, said: “Al-Nassr’s signing of Cristiano Ronaldo fits into a wider pattern of sportswashing in Saudi Arabia. It is highly likely that the Saudi authorities will promote Ronaldo’s presence in the country […] The post Saudi Arabia: At Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo should draw attention to human rights issues appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Putin's plan to stop Ukraine turning to the west has failed -- our survey shows support for Nato is at an all-time high
~ These are not your mother's machines - the next generation of American manufacturing is high-tech, and skilled workers are needed to operate these advanced tools
~ William Wordsworth and the Romantics anticipated today's idea of a nature-positive life
~ On New Year's Day, Buddhist god Hotei brings gifts and good fortune in Japan
~ 'Whisper networks' thrive when women lose faith in formal systems of reporting sexual harassment
~ Working in isolation can pose mental health challenges – here’s what anyone can learn from how gig workers have adapted
~ Beyond Section 230: A pair of social media experts describes how to bring transparency and accountability to the industry
~ Global economy 2023: how governments could make the energy crisis worse this year
~ COP27 in review: climate talks delivered big gains for Africa, but also several challenges
~ Pelé was more than a great footballer – he revolutionised Brazil’s football industry
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter