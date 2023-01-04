Tolerance.ca
The clitoris – a brief history

By Helen King, Professor Emerita, Classical Studies, The Open University
“What’s the difference between a bar and clitoris? Most men have no trouble finding a bar.” In the world of humour, the clitoris remains a mystery: supposedly small, and so inevitably difficult to locate. “Which dinosaur will never be discovered? The Clitaurus.”

