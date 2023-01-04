Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How tracking technology is transforming our understanding of animal behaviour

By Louise Gentle, Principal Lecturer in Wildlife Conservation, Nottingham Trent University
Scientists use biologging devices to track animal behaviour – here are four times where it has improved our understanding of nature.The Conversation


Read complete article

