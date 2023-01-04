Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Disabled young people have less upward social mobility than their peers – and class background makes this worse

By Stella Chatzitheochari, Reader in Sociology, University of Warwick
Share this article
We know very little about the inequalities experienced by disabled people in the UK today. My research finds that disabled young people lag behind in employment compared to young people who are not disabled. Not only that, but it’s also likely that disabled young people will end up in jobs with worse pay and conditions than their parents: they have downward social mobility.

Intergenerational social mobility compares the social position of an individual with that of their parents. It tells us who gets ahead and who is held back. As such, it is widely regarded as a measure of societal…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The clitoris – a brief history
~ Noise pollution: how the sounds of the city were redefined as 'urban music' in 1920s Japan
~ How tracking technology is transforming our understanding of animal behaviour
~ Your style of social media use may be connected to your wellbeing
~ L'organisation du Mondial de football apporte des avantages mais pas autant que les politiciens le prétendent
~ Malaysia's 15th General Election: How a less influential Islamic party becomes the largest one in parliament
~ Putting the bones of giant, extinct 'thunderbirds' under the microscope reveals how they grew
~ Northern Ireland reconciliation bill highlights complicated role of Catholic Church during the Troubles
~ Many Turkish people who migrated to European countries are worse off than those who stayed at home
~ Cosy gaming: how curling up with Animal Crossing is changing what it means to be a gamer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter