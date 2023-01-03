Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest during 'Monday Night Football' could be commotio cordis or a more common condition – a heart doctor answers 4 questions

By Wendy Tzou, Associate Professor of Medicine, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
Disruptions to the electrical signals that control a person’s heartbeat are dangerous, no matter the cause. A heart doctor explains the biology of cardiac arrest and what might have happened on the field.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
