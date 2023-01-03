Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Micro-aggressions are repeated acts that send women backwards. Here's how micro-accommodations can fight back

By Rosalind Dixon, Director, Gilbert + Tobin Centre of Public Law, UNSW Sydney, UNSW Sydney
Share this article
Micro-accomodations are acts that seem small to those making them, but if repeated can have much larger positive consequences for those they target.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Speaker of the House faces political peril from member deaths and resignations – especially with a narrow majority
~ Wahine of the waves: how women broke down the boys' club barriers to surf lifesaving in NZ
~ Radicalism, feminism and family puzzles: why Wilkie Collins is so much more than a mystery writer
~ The spectacle of anonymity: how the mask became a way for celebrities to control their image
~ Are black holes time machines? Yes, but there's a catch
~ The 'forgettables': 5 Australian prime ministers you may not know much about
~ Kids driving you crazy? Try these science-backed anger management tips for parents
~ Australians pay $163 a month on average to store all the stuff we buy – how can we stop overconsuming?
~ How 19th-century Victorians’ wellness resolutions were about self-help — and playful ritual fun
~ Global Voices seeks a policy advocacy coordinator
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter