Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tanzania: President Hassan lifts the blanket ban on political assemblies

By Amnesty International
Responding to President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s announcement that she is lifting the punitive political rallies blanket ban imposed on opposition political parties, Amnesty International Regional Researcher for Tanzania and Uganda, Roland Ebole said: “Though the ban should never have been made in the first place, we applaud the Tanzanian government’s decision to lift the blanket […] The post Tanzania: President Hassan lifts the blanket ban on political assemblies appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
