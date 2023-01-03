Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Americans are taking more control over their work lives – because they have to

By Scott Sonenshein, Professor of Management, Jones Graduate School of Business at Rice University
‘Career portfolioing’ is a trend where people assemble different sources of income, such as side gigs, to give them a measure of independence from employers who provide little job security.The Conversation


