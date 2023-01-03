In defence of rodents – why healthy ecosystems need them
By Abi Gazzard, Programme Officer, SSC Small Mammal Specialist Group, International Union for the Conservation of Nature
Connor Panter, PhD Candidate in Macroecology and Biogeography, University of Nottingham
Rosalind Kennerley, Co-Chair of the IUCN SSC Small Mammal Specialist Group, International Union for the Conservation of Nature
You might think you have the measure of the rodent family. Perhaps just the word “rodent” conjures images of invasive rats, those urban denizens accused of spreading pathogens and parasites, chewing through wires and spoiling food.
Most rodents are, in fact, more elusive and inhabit quiet corners of rainforests, mountains, deserts and rivers. These small mammals have filled a niche in nature for at least the last 56 million years, and from shrew-rats to true rats and hamsters to beavers, rodents play an important role in ecosystems worldwide.
Yet, a huge number of rodent…
