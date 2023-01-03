Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What does a conductor actually do? A surprising amount

By Stephen Langston, Senior Lecturer and Programme Leader for Performance, University of the West of Scotland
Share this article
At the age of three, I remember jumping on my parent’s sofa, waving my arms in the air conducting a record of Gilbert and Sullivans Pirates of Penzance. Last week, my four-year-old son was doing the same thing, only to the soundtrack of Disney’s Frozen.

“What are you doing?” I said. “I am being you, Daddy,” he replied as he continued directing his imaginary orchestra. I felt a heartstring pluck and I remembered as a child getting excited at the music and just letting my arms wave and wiggle. Fifty…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ DNA in the water shows South African scientists where to find a rare pipefish
~ Austerity has its own life – here's how it lives on in future generations
~ Spot reduction: why exercise probably can't help you target fatty areas of the body
~ Italy's pasta row: a scientist on how to cook spaghetti properly and save money
~ In defence of rodents – why healthy ecosystems need them
~ The British monarchy has always controlled how much we see of it, but Charles III could change that
~ How 1950s bombsites in the UK were turned into adventure playgrounds
~ Supporting a child with long COVID – tips from parents of children living with the condition
~ Wind turbines are already skyscraper-sized – is there any limit to how big they will get?
~ Free will: why people believe in it even when they think they're being manipulated
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter