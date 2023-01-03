Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Free will: why people believe in it even when they think they're being manipulated

By Magda Osman, Principal Research Associate in Basic and Applied Decision Making, Cambridge Judge Business School
We all like to believe that we are free to make our own choices. At the same time, many people think that psychological techniques are constantly being used to sway us – from social media trends to advertising. So how do we square this?

Surprisingly, it’s a question most researchers have ignored until now. But in a series of recent studies, we asked people “where in your day to day life do you think psychological tactics are being used to manipulate you unconsciously?”…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
