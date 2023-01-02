Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Scientists dig deep and find a way to accurately predict snowmelt after droughts

By Dana Ariel Lapides, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Geography, Simon Fraser University
Daniella Rempe, Assistant professor, Jackson School of Geosciences, The University of Texas at Austin
David Dralle, Research officer, Hydrology, University of California, Berkeley
Jesse Hahm, Department of Geography, Assistant Professor, Simon Fraser University
Where does your water supply come from?

If you live near mountains, for instance in British Columbia, a lot of your water probably comes from mountain snowpack. Over 1.9 billion people globally rely on the snow melting and running off from these mountain snowpacks for their water supply.

Accurate predictions of this annual trend is critical for water supply planning. And forecasting models often rely on the historical…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
