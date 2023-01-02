Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Europe's 'pyroregions': summer 2022 saw 20-year freak fires in regions that are historically immune, close to normal in fire prone areas

By Luiz Felipe Galizia, PhD, Inrae
François Pimont, Ingénieur de recherche, spécialiste des incendies de forêts, Inrae
Julien Ruffault, Chercheur postdoctoral sur les incendies de forêts, Inrae
Renaud Barbero, Chercheur en climatologie, Inrae
Thomas Curt, Directeur de recherche en risque incendie de forêts, Inrae
The forest fires that struck the Continent in the summer of 2022 were devastating, yet historical data shows that they were not ‘unprecedented’, contrary to media accounts.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
