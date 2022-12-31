Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pope Benedict XVI: A man at odds with the modern world who leaves a legacy of intellectual brilliance and controversy

By Mathew Schmalz, Professor of Religious Studies, College of the Holy Cross
Share this article
Pope Benedict XVI led the Catholic Church at a crucial time and had to confront a growing sexual abuse scandal.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russia weaponizes cultural awards: It’s not all the same who is awarding a prize
~ UN rights chief on Myanmar refugees and a future of ‘kindness, empathy and unity’
~ France's institutional fear of multilingualism: An interview with language activist Michel Feltin-Palas
~ Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi’s ludicrous trial ends as coup anniversary nears
~ Nigeria has a coastal litter problem: it's time to clean up
~ Five ways to avoid pain and injury when starting a new exercise regime
~ A brief history of statistics in football: why actual goals remain king in predicting who will win
~ What ancient wisdom can teach businesses about sustainable finance
~ Five human technologies inspired by nature – from velcro to racing cars
~ Pelé: a global superstar and cultural icon who put passion at the heart of soccer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter