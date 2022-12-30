Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi’s ludicrous trial ends as coup anniversary nears

By Amnesty International
Responding to the latest seven-year sentence handed down to Aung San Suu Kyi for alleged corruption, Amnesty International’s Regional Director Meg de Ronde said:  “From start to finish, the trumped-up cases against Aung San Suu Kyi have been politically motivated, unfair, and completely lacking in anything resembling transparency. The same goes for the charges against […] The post Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi’s ludicrous trial ends as coup anniversary nears appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
