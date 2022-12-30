Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five ways to avoid pain and injury when starting a new exercise regime

By Lewis Macgregor, Lecturer in Sport, Health & exercise Science, University of Stirling
Getting in the habit of exercising isn’t easy. Not only is finding the time to exercise a major deterrent for people, the fear of aches, pain and injuries is also a reason that people put off starting a new exercise regime.

But exercise doesn’t necessarily have to lead to pain or injuries. Here are some simple things you can do to avoid these when starting out.

1. Warm up


It’s important to warm up before your exercise. Warming up raises the temperature of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
